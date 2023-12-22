trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2701873
NewsIndia
ANURAG THAKUR

'Immature, Non-Serious....': Anurag Thakur Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi On Mocking Vice Prez Jagdeep Dhanakar

Slamming Rahul Gandhi for his actions on mimicry of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Anurag Thakur said that the country will not forgive him.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 04:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Immature, Non-Serious....': Anurag Thakur Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi On Mocking Vice Prez Jagdeep Dhanakar Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: In a scathing remark to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the leader is ‘immature and non serious’ for joining TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee’s “misdeed” as he mimicked the vice president of India while Gandhi recorded him doing so. “Rahul Gandhi is immature, non-serious and undemocratic. Whether inside the house or outside, this is shameful,” Thakur said.

He added, “Gandhi, who has been a member of the parliament for so long, has been criticised multiple times for his actions. The country will not forgive Rahul Gandhi for what he did. If an MP was into a misdeed, then he should have stopped him instead of joining him.”

Earlier this week, a viral video of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kalyan Banerjee showed him seemingly imitating Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. The video also showed Rahul Gandhi recording Banerjee’s act. 

The video drew strong criticism from BJP leaders with Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemning the incident. In a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, Dhankar said, “He (PM Modi) told me that he has been at the receiving end of such insults for twenty years and counting but the fact that it could happen to a Constitutional office like the Vice President of India and that too in the Parliament was unfortunate. 

Soon after the video went viral, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar said, “Just a while ago I saw on a television channel that there is no limit to how low one can stoop. Your senior leader was found shooting a video of an unparliamentary act of one of the suspended MPs, sitting out on protest… I just want to say that good sense may prevail on them.”


Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, defending his action, said that he did not share the video. “Who insulted and how? MPs were sitting there, I took their video which is on my phone. Media is saying this, Modi ji is saying that but no one has said anything.”

Similarly, Kalyan Banerjee said that he considers mimicry as an “art” and that he did not intend to hurt anyone. 

“I have no intention to hurt anyone. However, I have a question. Does he (Jagdeep Dhankhar) really behave like this in Rajya Sabha? Mimicry is an art and it was also done by the PM in Lok Sabha between 2014 and 2019,” the TMC leader said. 

In another development to the mimicry row, a Delhi-based advocate has also filed a complaint against Banerjee. The case has been transferred to the New Delhi district police.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third degree torture' of earthquake in China!
DNA Video
141 Mps Suspended: 'DNA test' of suspension of 141 MPs
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive?
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Security Breach Update: Mastermind Lalit Jha makes big revelation