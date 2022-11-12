'Immediately arrest him': BJP lashes out at TMC leader's remarks on President Murmu; read his reply

New Delhi: After TMC leader Akhil Giri's controversial remarks on President Droupadi Murmu, BJP MP Saumitra Khan has approached the National Commission for Women (NCW). Khan has urged the organization for an "immediate arrest" of the West Bengal minister. She also urged them to take action against him in a bid to dismiss him from his post as an MLA. Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and West Bengal minister Akhil Giri has landed himself in a controversy after he made questionable remarks about President Droupadi Murmu's appearance. Giri was taking a dig at BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in a public rally in Nandigram.

While speaking at a rally, Giri said that BJP MP Suevendhu Adhikari had said that he is not good-looking. Further, he mockingly said that "how beautiful Suevendhu Adhikari is". Later, he went on to say that he respects the President and asked, "But how does our President look?"

What did TMC MLA Akhil Giri say?

According to reports, Giri said, "He ( Suvendu Adhikari) says I am not good-looking. How beautiful you are! We don`t judge anyone by their appearance, we respect the office of the President (of India). But how does our President look?"

#WATCH | "We don't judge anyone by their appearance, we respect the office of the President (of India). But how does our President look?," says West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Akhil Giri in Nandigram (11.11.2022) pic.twitter.com/UcGKbGqc7p — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022

"He (Suvendu) calls me half-pant minister. If I am half a pant minister, then what was your father? Underwear minister? I don`t have any minister above me in my department. But your father had. What does a person wear under half-pants? (laugh) Then your father is a negti minister (underwear minister). He tells girls "don`t touch my body". What will happen if girls touch your body? Suvendu is waiting for the police to arrest him. He asks the police to arrest him. Then he tells women police officers 'don't touch my body`," said the West Bengal Minister.

BJP reacts to comment on President Murmu

The President hails from the Tribal community. She is the first tribal President of India and the country`s second female President. The BJP has condemned the statement of the Bengal minister and called Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party "anti-tribal"."

BJP MP Saumitra Khan wrote to the women right's body NCW and asked them to "immediately arrest" Akhil Giri.

BJP MP Saumitra Khan writes to National Commission for Women (NCW), requesting them to "immediately arrest" Akhil Giri and take appropriate action against him and "try to dismiss him from the MLA post also" over his objectionable remark on President Droupadi Murmu. https://t.co/DJqIQ6uTFt pic.twitter.com/K4HnVBtHrT — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022

"Akhil Giri, TMC Minister of Correctional Homes made objectionable comments about her in the presence of Shashi Panja, another minister from the women`s welfare department Mamata Banerjee and TMC are anti-tribal," the BJP Bengal unit tweeted while sharing a video of Giri.

Akhil Giri, minister in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet, insults the President, says, “We don't care about looks. But how does your President look?"



Mamata Banerjee has always been anti-Tribals, didn’t support President Murmu for the office and now this. Shameful level of discourse… pic.twitter.com/DwixV4I9Iw — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 11, 2022

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT department in-charge Amit Malviya also hit back at the TMC Minister and termed his remark a "shameful level of discourse".

"Akhil Giri, minister in Mamata Banerjee`s cabinet, insults the President, says, "We don`t care about looks. But how does your President look?" Mamata Banerjee has always been anti-Tribals, didn`t support President Murmu for the office and now this. Shameful level of discourse...," Malviya tweeted.

TMC MLA Akhil Giri's response

TMC MLA Akhil Giri responded by saying, "I respect President. I mentioned the post & made a comparison to respond to Suvendu Adhikari, I didn't take any name. He had said Akhil Giri looks bad in his appearance. I'm a min, took oath to office. If something is said against me, it's an insult to Constitution."