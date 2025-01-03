‘Important Day For Delhi’: PM Modi To Launch Key Development Projects Today - What’s In Store?

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate several development initiatives in Delhi on Friday, including 1,675 flats for residents of JJ clusters and two urban redevelopment projects.

In a post on his X handle, PM Modi described the day as significant for the city's development. "Today is an important day for Delhi's development. At a programme in Ashok Vihar, will be inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for a wide range of development works which will boost 'Ease of Living' for the people of Delhi," he said.

Today is an important day for Delhi's development. At a programme in Ashok Vihar, will be inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for a wide range of development works which will boost 'Ease of Living' for the people of Delhi. https://t.co/awPBH6GmEN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2025

PM Modi to Launch These Key Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the newly constructed flats for Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) cluster residents under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project at Swabhiman Apartments, Ashok Vihar, at 12:10 p.m. He will later inaugurate and lay foundation stones for multiple development projects in Delhi around 12:45 p.m.

Inauguration of Flats for JJ Cluster Residents

Prime Minister Modi will visit Swabhiman Apartments, Ashok Vihar, at 12:10 p.m. to inaugurate 1,675 newly constructed flats for JJ cluster residents. Keys will be handed over to eligible beneficiaries. This marks the completion of DDA’s second In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project, providing modern amenities and improved living conditions. Beneficiaries contribute Rs 1.42 lakh and Rs 30,000 for five years of maintenance, while the government invests Rs 25 lakh per flat.

Urban Redevelopment Projects: WTC and GPRA Quarters

PM Modi will inaugurate the World Trade Centre (WTC) at Nauroji Nagar, a project that replaced over 600 old quarters with 34 lakh square feet of modern commercial space. It incorporates green building practices like solar energy, rainwater harvesting, and a zero-discharge system.

The GPRA Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar, comprising 28 towers with over 2,500 residential units, emphasize eco-friendly living with rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment, and solar-powered waste compactors.

CBSE’s Eco-Friendly Office Complex

The Prime Minister will also open CBSE’s Integrated Office Complex in Dwarka, built at a cost of Rs 300 crore. The facility includes offices, an auditorium, an advanced data centre, and a water management system, meeting IGBC Platinum standards.

Foundation Stone for Delhi University Projects

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for three projects at Delhi University, worth over Rs 600 crore. These include the Eastern Campus at Surajmal Vihar, the Western Campus at Dwarka, and Veer Savarkar College in Roshanpura, Najafgarh, all equipped with state-of-the-art educational facilities.

(With IANS inputs)