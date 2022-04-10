हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee Delhi NCR Haryana

Important for other states to know Delhi-NCR developments: Subhash Chandra on Zee Delhi-NCR Haryana launch

Zee Media on Sunday launched Zee Delhi-NCR Haryana channel. The channel was inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at 2 pm.

Speaking at the launch, Rajya Sabha MP and the chairman of the Essel Group Subhash Chandra said that development in Delhi-NCR and Haryana is more as compared to other states of the country. And many such things happen here which are important for the whole country and all the other states to be aware of. This is the reason why this channel was needed, he said.

This is the first channel of Zee Media which will focus entirely on news from Delhi/NCR/Gurgaon region.

 

