Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have been acquitted in the case regarding their marriage. This has been the sole reason for Khan's imprisonment since August last year.

What Is The Case About?

A complaint was filed by Bushra Bibi's ex-husband, Khawar Fareed Maneka, who alleged that they married without observing the mandatory waiting period of Iddat in Islamic law. This recent court decision clears them of any wrongdoing in this matter.

Bushra Bibi, known as a spiritual guide to Khan, became his third wife after divorcing her husband of 28 years. Khan has faced numerous legal battles, but this acquittal represents a significant legal victory for him. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party hailed the verdict as a triumph for the independent judiciary and demanded Khan's immediate release.

PTI chief Gohar Khan welcomed the verdict and said it was a victory for the independent judiciary. “All these cases were fake and he will also get justice in all other cases,” he said, demanding that Imran Khan should be freed as it was the last case in which he was convicted.

Imran Khan's Legal Battle

Khan's legal challenges are far from getting over. Shortly after his acquittal in the marriage case, an anti-terrorism court in Lahore approved requests to arrest Khan in three new cases related to the May 9 riots that ensued following his initial arrest on alleged corruption charges. This development complicates Khan's political future, despite recent electoral successes for his party.