Imran Khan's comment on scrapping Article 370 proves Pakistan's involvement in Pulwama attack: Sena

Mumbai: Shiv Sena, in a scathing attack on Pakistan, said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's comments, that scrapping Article 370 would lead to more 'Pulwama-like' incidents, is enough proof that Pakistan was behind the deadly terror attack which claimed lives of 40 CRPF jawans.

In its editorial Saamana, Shiv Sena took a jibe at Pakistan's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties and suspend bilateral trade with India, and advised Pakistan that it should not create trouble for itself. Stating that Pakistan is not a stalwart in establishing a mammoth trade industry, Saamana informed Pakistan that the decision would not hamper India's growth at all.

Shiv Sena said that Pakistan's decision of expelling Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan and refusing to send Pakistan High Commissioner to India was heartily welcomed by the outfit. Saamana alleged that it was a known fact that Pakistan High Commissioner was a pet of terror outfits operating from Pakistan and they were instrumental in enabling terror outfits to carry out attacks on the Indian soil.

Saying that the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama provoked India to take concrete action of revoking Article 370, Shiv Sena thanked Pakistan for providing a silver lining even in a terror attack.

Shiv Sena further said that Pakistan will have to accept that India has won the conflict over Kashmir. The matter of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is left, which would be settled soon by the Indian government. Mentioning that Shiv Sena's posters favouring the revocation of Article 370 appeared in Islamabad, Saamana said that undivided India will soon become a reality.

Advising Pakistan to not create noise unreasonably and remain silent, Shiv Sena said that Pakistan's approach of discussion at one hand and conspiracy on the other will not work with India.

On US President Donald Trump saying that India did not consult with it before revoking Article 370, Shiv Sena questioned that did America seek India's opinion first when it invaded Iraq or hanged Saddam Hussein.

