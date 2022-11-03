Imran Khan's first REACTION after the attack, says, 'Allah has given me a new life, I WILL...'

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has been attacked in the city of Wazirabad. Imran Khan was injured in the attack. He had been shot in the leg. This attack on Imran Khan happened during the Azadi March. One person has died in the attack, while 5 people have been injured. The shooters have been arrested.

First Reaction of India

India's statement has come on the attack on Imran Khan. The Ministry of External Affairs said that we are keeping an eye on the situation. Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said, this incident has just happened. We are keeping a close watch and we will keep an eye on the ongoing developments. Meanwhile, Imran Khan's statement has also come to the fore after the attack. He said, "Allah has given me a new life. I will fight again with all my strength."

#WATCH | "It's a development that just took place. We're closely keeping an eye on and we'll continue to monitor ongoing developments," says MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on firing on former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's rally in Wazirabad, Pakistan wherein he too is injured pic.twitter.com/yx5G5f7D9b — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022

Prime Minister of Pakistan Reacts

Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif has condemned the attack on Imran Khan. He said, "I have asked the Home Minister to ask for a report on the incident. I pray for the speedy recovery of Imran Khan and the injured." During the protest march of Imran Khan, his container-truck was attacked in which he was shot in the leg, but he is out of danger. An unidentified assailant opened fire near Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad town of Punjab. According to the footage, 70-year-old Khan was shot in the right leg. The channel said that he had been admitted to the hospital and was out of danger.

Also Read: Attacker of Imran Khan arrested on spot, BUT...: WATCH the footage just before the attack HERE

According to the news of Geo TV, a gunman opened fire on the container-truck in which the former Prime Minister was traveling. According to the channel, a person has been arrested on the spot and the police have taken him to some unknown place. Initially, it was told that Khan was safe while some people were injured. However, it was later revealed that Khan was also injured and was shot in the leg. There are also reports that Senator Faisal Javed, close to Khan, was also injured in the attack.