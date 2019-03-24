In 24 hours, Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation on Sunday morning along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, in the second such incident within 24 hours.

The unprovoked firing of mortar shells and small arms took place at Nowshera sector of the district at 11.50 am.

Pakistan initiated the shelling and firing, news agency ANI reported quoting Defence PRO Lt. Col. Devender Anand said. The Indian Army is retaliating, he said.

Earlier in the day, a soldier was killed in Poonch district after Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation.

According to PTI, the cross-border firing started along the Line of Control (LoC) in Shahpur and Kerni areas of Poonch around 5.30 pm on Saturday and it continued intermittently through the night.

The Indian Army retaliated strongly but the casualties suffered by Pakistan were not known immediately. Pakistani troops used mortar and small arms to target forward posts and villages.

The soldier was critically injured around 4 am in the firing and was immediately evacuated to the Army hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The jawan, Hari Waker, was a resident of Rajasthan.

With this, the number of Army personnel killed in the last four days rises to two.

On Thursday, 24-year-old rifleman Yash Paul lost his life in unprovoked firing by Pakistan Army along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.

The border skirmishes witnessed a spurt after India's air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26 in response to the February 14 Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

Four civilians, including three members of a family, have been killed and several injured as Pakistan, since then, has targeted dozens of villages in over 125 incidents of ceasefire violations along the LoC.

The year 2018 witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations -- 2,936 -- by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border.

Pakistan continues to violate the 2003 ceasefire agreement with India despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the pact during flag meetings between the two sides.