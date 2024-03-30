In 8th List, BJP Fields Preneet Kaur From Patiala, Shushil Kumar Rinku From Jalandhar In Punjab For LS Polls 2024

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released the 8th list for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The Saffron party nominated 14 candidates for 3 Lok Sabha seats from Odisha, 9 from Punjab and 2 from West Bengal. BJP fielded Dinesh Singh 'Babbu', Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Shushil Kumar Rinku and 7 others from Punjab.

In its eighth list, the party fielded Rabindra Narayan Behera from Jajpur, Sukhanta Kumar Panigrahi from Kandhamal, and Bhartruhari Mehtab From Cuttack of Odisha Lok Sabha seats.

Dinesh Singh 'Babbu' has been nominated from Gurdaspur, Taranjit Singh Sandhu from Amritsar, Shushil Kumar Rinku from Jalandhar, Hans Raj Hans from Faridkot, Preneet Kaur from Patiala, Ravneet Singh Bittu from Ludhiana parliamentary constituencies of Punjab.

The two candidates, Pranat Tudu and Debashish Dhar, have been nominated from Jhargram and Bhirbhum seats respectively from West Bengal for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP releases the eighth list of 11 candidates to contest from Odisha, Punjab and West Bengal in the upcoming elections.#LokSabhaElections2024 #LSPolls2024withPTI pic.twitter.com/bl4kA74NTd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 30, 2024

The election for all 543 Lok Sabha seats will be conducted in seven phases starting on April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4, 2024.