Advertisement
NewsIndia
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

In 8th List, BJP Fields Preneet Kaur From Patiala, Shushil Kumar Rinku From Jalandhar In Punjab For LS Polls 2024

The BJP released the 8th list candidate list consisting of 3 Lok Sabha seats from Odisha, 9 from Punjab and 2 from West Bengal. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2024, 10:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

In 8th List, BJP Fields Preneet Kaur From Patiala, Shushil Kumar Rinku From Jalandhar In Punjab For LS Polls 2024

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released the 8th list for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The Saffron party nominated 14 candidates for 3 Lok Sabha seats from Odisha, 9 from Punjab and 2 from West Bengal. BJP fielded Dinesh Singh 'Babbu', Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Shushil Kumar Rinku and 7 others from Punjab.

In its eighth list, the party fielded Rabindra Narayan Behera from Jajpur, Sukhanta Kumar Panigrahi from Kandhamal, and Bhartruhari Mehtab From Cuttack of Odisha Lok Sabha seats.

Dinesh Singh 'Babbu' has been nominated from Gurdaspur, Taranjit Singh Sandhu from Amritsar, Shushil Kumar Rinku from Jalandhar, Hans Raj Hans from Faridkot, Preneet Kaur from Patiala, Ravneet Singh Bittu from Ludhiana parliamentary constituencies of Punjab.

The two candidates, Pranat Tudu and Debashish Dhar, have been nominated from Jhargram and Bhirbhum seats respectively from West Bengal for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The election for all 543 Lok Sabha seats will be conducted in seven phases starting on April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4, 2024. 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Know, how Mukhtar Ansari became a gangster?
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of Baltimore bridge disaster
DNA Video
DNA: What is Congress' 'Remove EVM' formula?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Chinese Nationals in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Complete story of Kangana-Shrinate controversy
DNA Video
DNA: E-Waste...the 'Enemy' of Earth
DNA Video
DNA: Will Israel accept UNSC resolution?
DNA Video
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Was Kejriwal's arrest 'fixed'?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures