In A Boost To Education Sector, PM Modi To Dedicate 3 New IITs And IIMs To Nation, Check Details

New Delhi: In a significant step towards upgrading and developing education and skilling infrastructure across the country, Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of several projects worth about Rs 13,375 crore.

The projects which will be dedicated to nation include permanent campus of IIT Bhilai, IIT Tirupati, IIT Jammu, IIITDM Kancheepuram; Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) - a pioneer skill training institute on advanced technologies - located at Kanpur; and two campuses of Central Sanskrit University - at Devprayag (Uttarakhand) and at Agartala (Tripura).

Prime Minister will inaugurate three new IIMs in the country viz IIM Jammu, IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Visakhapatnam. He will also inaugurate 20 new buildings for Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVs) and 13 new Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs) buildings across the country.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of five Kendriya Vidyalaya campuses, one Navodaya Vidyalaya campus and five Multipurpose Hall for Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country.