In A First After Russia-Ukraine War, PM Modi To Visit Kyiv On August 23 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit Ukraine on August 23, according to a Monday announcement by the foreign ministry. Modi’s trip to Kyiv comes as part of a broader itinerary that includes a visit to Poland, possibly scheduled between August 21 and 23, reported PTI.

Modi will make his first visit to Ukraine since the outbreak of its conflict with Russia. This trip comes about a month after his meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Ahead of the visit, India shared its willingness to to contribute in finding a peaceful solution to the war-torn country. As per Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Tanmaya Lal’s statement cited by PTI, the country has always been advocating diplomacy and dialogue to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine will be a key topic of discussion during Prime Minister Modi's visit, according to Lal. India maintains independent relations with both Russia and Ukraine, Lal added in response to inquiries. Modi will first travel to Poland before proceeding to Ukraine.