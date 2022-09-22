In a first after split with JD(U), Amit Shah to address rallies in Bihar's Seemanchal on Friday

Patna: On a two-day visit to Bihar beginning Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to participate in a 'Jan Bhavna Mahasabha' and chair the BJP State Core Committee meeting. Shah will start his visit by addressing a gathering in 'Jan Bhavna Mahasabha' being organised around 12 noon on Friday at Rangbhoomi Ground in Purnia. Purnia is one of the thirty-eight districts of Bihar. Shah will later hold a meeting with MPs, MLAs and former ministers of Bihar BJP around 4 pm at Mata Gujri University in Kishanganj city. The Minister will be chairing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Core Committee meeting around 5 pm at Mata Gujri University.

On day two of his visit to the state, the Minister will offer prayer at Budhi Kali Mata Temple around 9.30 am at Subhashpally Chowk in Kishanganj. The Home Minister will visit Border outpost Fatehpur and inaugurate BOP buildings of Fatehpur, Pekatola, Beria, Amgachi and Raniganj around 10.30 am at Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Campus. The Minister will later review the meeting on border security with Director Generals and senior officers of Border Security Force (BSF), SSB and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at 12 noon at BSF Campus, Kishanganj. The Home Minister will attend the `Sundar Subhumi` program organized on the occasion of the ongoing `Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav` celebrations at 3.30 pm at Mata Gujri University.

After the JD(U) snapped ties with BJP recently to form the Mahagathbandhan government in the state, this will be Shah`s first visit to Bihar, which is significant as it is learnt that it would sound the bugle of poll preparedness for the party gunning for big wins at the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The BJP is in high gear ahead of Shah`s visit to Seemanchal (bordering) districts of Bihar Purnia and Kishanganj districts. Union Minister and party`s firebrand MP from Begusarai, Giriraj Singh has been made in charge of the rally to be attended by Shah in the Seemanchal (bordering) districts of Bihar`s Purnia and Kishanganj districts.