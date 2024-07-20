In A First, Austrian-Made Assault Rifle Recovered From Slain Terrorists In Jammu

Srinagar: For the first time in Kashmir's terror history, a Steyr AUG, an Austrian-made bullpup assault rifle, was recovered from the body of an infiltrating terrorist in the Keran sector of Kupwara district in north Kashmir.

The Army recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition, including a Steyr AUG, an AK series rifle, five grenades, and other materials from two infiltrating terrorists. The terrorists were killed as they attempted to sneak across the Line of Control in the Keran sector of Kupwara.

In a statement, the Army said, "On July 17, credible input was received from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, corroborated by intelligence agencies, regarding a group of foreign terrorists likely to infiltrate through the Keran sector."

"On July 18, at around 1230 hrs., alert troops observed the movement of two terrorists through thick foliage on their side of the LoC. The infiltrating terrorists were challenged and responded with gunfire, leading to an intense firefight," the statement added.

"In the ensuing firefight, two foreign terrorists were neutralized. Searches were conducted, leading to the recovery of weapons and other incriminating material, including a Pakistani identity card," the statement read.

Earlier, Commander 268 Infantry Brigade, Keran sector, Brigadier NR Kulkarni, noted that in recent weeks, there had been intelligence inputs regarding terrorists attempting to infiltrate the LoC along the Keran sector. They aimed to carry out sabotage and subversive activities, particularly targeting the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

On June 15, three foreign terrorists were killed while attempting to sneak across the LoC in the Keran sector. The Army recovered a large quantity of war-like stores at that time, including three AK series rifles with magazines, four pistols, and a grenade.

This was the third infiltration attempt foiled by the Army along the LoC in the past month.