In a first, govt to set up National Advisory Board for road and vehicle safety

NEW DELHI: For the first time in India, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government will set up an Advisory National Road Safety Board that will work to promote road and vehicle safety.

The Advisory National Road Safety Board will consist of experts and professionals who will guide and advise the government on issues of road and vehicle safety. The move is being seen as the Modi govt's yet another push for Road Safety Reform.

The government has also proposed to set a National Road Safety Board and has issued a draft notification to establish National Road Safety Board. The proposed Road Safety Board will be tasked to perform many key responsibilities, here are a few to mention:-

-promote road safety, innovation and adoption of new technology for regulating traffic movements and road safety.

-registration and licensing of motor vehicles.

-determine the cost of safety equipment.

-the standards of design, weight, construction, manufacturing process, operation and maintenance, recall of vehicles and safety equipments.

As per the Draft Notification, the government has invited suggestions from the public and stakeholders for next 30 days before issuing the final notification

The proposed Safety Board will consist of a Chairman and a maximum of 7 other members. Expressing concern over India accounting for 11 per cent share in global road accident deaths, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said concerted efforts have resulted in reducing crashes significantly.

Addressing a virtual road safety event organised by the World Bank, Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister Gadkari also said 3.14 per cent of the country's GDP is lost due to road accidents.

India accounts for about 5 lakh road accidents per annum in which 1.5 lakh people die and another 3 lakh are crippled.

"Eleven per cent of global road accident deaths occur in India. Actually 3.14 per cent of national GDP is lost due to road accidents," Gadkari said.

He added that the government has taken a lot of preventive measures. "Our road accidents and death percentage have already reduced up to 20 per cent...We are working very hard for this."

Exuding confidence for checking accidents, the minister said he is hopeful that accident and death rates will reduce further due to a large number of initatives taken by the government.

He also cited the example of Tamil Nadu which has seen a significant reduction in road accidents and resultant deaths. The minister said the amended Motor Vehicle Act has also contributed significantly in lowering the accidents.

The legislation has stiff penalties for violation of traffic laws. "The Motor Vehicle Amendment Act mandates establishment of independent bodies, including the National Road Safety Board, to provide advice to the central government in respect of road safety and traffic management," the minister said.

Road safety audit is also on, he added.

Live TV