In a first, security forces found a massive stash of fake currency notes belonging to Naxalites, as well as the equipment used to make them, in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, news agency PTI reported. According to the police, Naxalites have been allegedly utilising fake currency notes in weekly markets in the interior of the Bastar region for a long time, duping innocent tribals. Sukma SP Kiran G Chavan alleged that the Naxals were also attempting to disrupt the Indian economy with this move.



The recovery was made on Saturday evening on a forested hill near Korajguda village in the district while a joint team of security personnel from various forces were on a search operation. The exact face value of the fake currency has not been revealed.

#WATCH | Sukma, Chhattisgarh: Sukma SP Kiran Chavan says, "On information about the printing of fake currency notes by Naxals, the operation was launched in the area and printers, ink, fake notes were seized..." pic.twitter.com/8Fk08biJFJ June 23, 2024

Speaking to PTI, Chawan said, "For the first time, fake currency notes belonging to Naxalites have been recovered in the state which has been struggling with the menace for more than three decades." He also termed the seizure a crucial success in the anti-Naxal operation.

Personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force's 50th battalion, District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters, and district force were involved in the operation, which was launched in response to information that the Konta area committee of Naxalites was printing counterfeit notes in Sukma's Mailasur, Korajguda, and Danteshpuram areas, he said.



When they spotted security troops near Korajguda, Naxalites fled into a deep jungle, abandoning their stuff, according to the official. During a search of the location, the security officers seized a hoard of fake notes in the values of Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200, and Rs 500, a coloured printing machine, a black and white printer, an inverter machine, 200 bottles of ink, four printer cartridges, nine printer

Two muzzle loading rifles, a large stash of explosives, other materials, and Naxal 'uniforms' were also recovered, according to Chavan.



"Initially, it was discovered that Naxalites were involved in the production of large quantities of counterfeit notes. Further research revealed that in 2022, Naxalites in the west Bastar division area provided instruction in printing bogus notes to one or two members of each of their area committees," he said. The ongoing anti-Naxal operations have clogged the ultras' financial pipeline, he claims.

"Under pressure and due to shortage of funds, Naxalites have been trying to use fake notes for procurement of various items in the weekly markets of the region's interior pockets and duping local tribal vendors," according to him. He noted that further research into this matter is currently underway.

