In a first in four decades, a Union Minister visits Nagaland's Zunheboto district

New Delhi: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday (September 26, 2022) visited Zunheboto, a small district town in Nagaland, becoming the first Union Minister to do so in a span of four decades. Chandrasekhar, the Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, is on a three-day tour of Nagaland and reached the hilly town after a nine-hour journey by road from Dimapur.

He met Zunheboto district administration officials and asked them to develop a district skill development plan that maps local aspirations and creates opportunities for jobs and entrepreneurships.

Visited #Zunheboto,a small town in #Nagaland

Was told that I am the 1st Union Minister in 4 decades to be here



Had a review meet with Dist officials n discussed imp of making a Dist Skill Dvpmnt plan that maps local aspirations & creates opportunities for jobs n entrepreneurship pic.twitter.com/wvDlNO8xHo September 26, 2022

"The Minister also reviewed the implementation of Central government schemes and urged the functionaries to work zealously until the last mile is covered, every voice is heard and every grievance is addressed as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said in a statement.

"On such occasions, I feel truly proud and privileged to be a minister in the Modi government - playing a small role in his vision of transforming lives - Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas," he said in a tweet.

Addressed the members of Lotha community at Longsa village, Dist #Wokha , #Nagaland

Spoke about how PM @narendramodi ji is building #NewIndia with reimagined ambitions - driven by the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas #RCInNagaland pic.twitter.com/k6XM5omy72 — Rajeev Chandrasekhar (@Rajeev_GoI) September 26, 2022

Chandrasekhar also offered his prayers at the Sumi Baptist Church in Zunheboto, which is known as the largest Baptist church in Asia.