In a first in four decades, a Union Minister visits Nagaland's Zunheboto district

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar is on a three-day tour of Nagaland.

New Delhi: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday (September 26, 2022) visited Zunheboto, a small district town in Nagaland, becoming the first Union Minister to do so in a span of four decades. Chandrasekhar, the Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, is on a three-day tour of Nagaland and reached the hilly town after a nine-hour journey by road from Dimapur.

He met Zunheboto district administration officials and asked them to develop a district skill development plan that maps local aspirations and creates opportunities for jobs and entrepreneurships. 

"The Minister also reviewed the implementation of Central government schemes and urged the functionaries to work zealously until the last mile is covered, every voice is heard and every grievance is addressed as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said in a statement.

"On such occasions, I feel truly proud and privileged to be a minister in the Modi government - playing a small role in his vision of transforming lives - Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas," he said in a tweet.

Chandrasekhar also offered his prayers at the Sumi Baptist Church in Zunheboto, which is known as the largest Baptist church in Asia.

