In a first, Indian Railways uses idle AC coaches to transport chocolates

New Delhi: "Innovation that turned train sweet," said South Western Railway after they used idle AC coaches to transport chocolate and other food products. The parcel Express of 18 AC coaches, carrying 163 tonnes, began its journey on Friday (October 8, 2021) and covered a distance of 2,168 km from Vasco da Gama (Goa) to Okhla (Delhi).

With the marketing efforts of the Business Development Unit (BDU) of the Hubballi Division, this new stream of traffic has been captured by the railways which was traditionally transported by road. This has reportedly fetched a revenue of Rs 12.83 lakhs to the Indian Railways.

For the 1 st time in SWR,idle ICF AC 2-Tier&3-Tier coaches used for Reefer Express of chocolate.

Congratulating the efforts of BDU, Hubballi Divisional Railway Manager, Arvind Malkhede said that the Railway is proactively reaching out to customers to utilise rail services which are faster, smoother and cost-effective services.

(With agency inputs)

