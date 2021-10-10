हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Railways

In a first, Indian Railways uses idle AC coaches to transport chocolates

The parcel Express of 18 AC coaches carried 163 tonnes and covered a distance of 2,168 km from Vasco da Gama (Goa) to Okhla (Delhi).

Photo: South Western Railway

New Delhi: "Innovation that turned train sweet," said South Western Railway after they used idle AC coaches to transport chocolate and other food products. The parcel Express of 18 AC coaches, carrying 163 tonnes, began its journey on Friday (October 8, 2021) and covered a distance of 2,168 km from Vasco da Gama (Goa) to Okhla (Delhi).

With the marketing efforts of the Business Development Unit (BDU) of the Hubballi Division, this new stream of traffic has been captured by the railways which was traditionally transported by road. This has reportedly fetched a revenue of Rs 12.83 lakhs to the Indian Railways.

Congratulating the efforts of BDU, Hubballi Divisional Railway Manager, Arvind Malkhede said that the Railway is proactively reaching out to customers to utilise rail services which are faster, smoother and cost-effective services.

(With agency inputs)

Tags:
Indian RailwaysRailwaysDelhiGoa
