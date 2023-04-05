topStoriesenglish2591589
MIZORAM

In A First, Mizoram Govt School Students Wear A Common Uniform

Mizoram education minister had earlier said that the objective of the introduction of the common uniform was to bring equality between the rich and poor students.

Last Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 01:37 PM IST

In A First, Mizoram Govt School Students Wear A Common Uniform

Aizawl: For the first time, students of state-run schools in Mizoram started wearing a common uniform with the new academic session beginning on Wednesday, a senior official of the school education department said. Specifications for the common uniform had been notified separately for primary, middle, high school and higher secondary schools, director of the school education department, Lalsangliana said.

State education minister Lalchhandama Ralte had earlier said that the objective of the introduction of the common uniform was to bring equality between the rich and poor students in both urban and rural areas.

The students of government schools will no longer require to buy a new set of uniform when their parents are transferred to other places, the minister had said.

