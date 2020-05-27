In a first, TDP organises digital political conclave 'Mahanadu'; 25,000 delegates to participate

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) became the first political party in India to organised a digital political conclave amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The conclave called ''Mahanadu'' which will be organised for two days starting from May 27.

The conclave is being conducted using the Zoom digital platform. According to TDP officials, party's National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu will be addressing more than 25,000 delegates online today and tomorrow.

The annual meet in the party happens every year since the year of the party's formation in 1982. The objective of the conclave is to guide party cadres and leaders for better work.

Addressing leaders and cadres, Chandrababu Naidu recalled how Mahanadu was like a festival wherein everyone in the party met face to face. He said, ''Now, due to Covid-19 restrictions we have chosen this digital online route to connect with all in the party as part of its digital socialization. We are calling this as ''Digital Mahanadu 2020.''

Chandrababu Naidu was stuck in Hyderabad for more than 50 days due to lockdown and he reached Andhra Pradesh on Monday ( May 25 ) to attend the conclave. The occasion is also important for the party as, Naidu is completing 25 years as party president since he took over.

According to TDP officials, in the conclave which will end on May 28, a total of 17 resolutions will be adopted which include: LG Polymers gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam; Increase in power tariff; Challenges faced by common man with regards to Covid-19; Issue of TTD assets; Functioning of Jagan government among other issues.

