In a first, Varanasi hosts Pravasi Bharatiya Divas; UP CM Yogi Adityanath, EAM Sushma Swaraj inaugurate youth PBD

VARANASI: The stage is set for the 15th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas that is being held for the first time in Varanasi. The three-day event from 21st to 23 January will be marked with scores of sessions, seminal talks by experts and luminaries in their fields, cultural programmes and visits of the NRIs to renowned places of Kashi, Sarnath and Ganga Ghats among others. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj along with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Youth PBD on Monday,

The theme for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas this year is the "Role of Indian Diaspora in building New India". During the discussions over the next three days, several world leaders of Indian origin will share their insights into the role of Indian diaspora for a New India.

Major events include -

Youth PBD: The Youth PBD on Monday will focus on the generation next especially from Uttar Pradesh. The young diaspora will engage with its counterparts back home in India. Sushma Swaraj along with Yogi Adityanath, Minister of State Sports and Youth Affairs Colonel Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore shared the dais with Member of Parliament from New Zealand Kanwal Jeet Singh Bakshi and MP from Norway Himanshu Gulati among others.

Plenary: On Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the PBD with Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnath as the Chief Guest. Several plenary sessions will be held on issues ranging from challenges and opportunities to sustainable development , artificial intelligence and cyber capacity. PM Modi will also host a lunch for the Heads of states and over fifty selected Pravasi Bhartiya delegates and leaders.

Pravasi Bhartiya Samman Award: On Wednesday, the highest honour conferred on overseas Indian, the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman Award (PSBA) will be conferred on selected NRIs, PIOs, organisation or institution established and run by the NRIs. President Ram Nath Kovind will give away these awards to those who have made significant contribution to various fields both in India and abroad.

Cultural events: Several cultural activities have been planned to give the delegates an enticing, enriching and fulfilling experience. Several exhibitions including a digital exhibition on the theme of 'Ek Bharat Swacch Bharat: Sardar Patel and Gandhi ke Sapno ka Bharat, has also been put up. These exhibitions are being organised at TFC Bada Lalpur, BHU and the Tent City. The Ghats of Ganga have been specially decorated to welcome the guests with their divine attraction.