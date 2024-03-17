In A Rare Case, One Manipur Lok Sabha Seat To Vote In Two Phases; Know Why

The Election Commission of India has announced the Lok Sabha poll dates for 2024. The voting for the 543 constituencies will be held in seven phases starting April 19. In Phase-I on April 19, 102 Parliamentary seats will go to the polls while in Phase-2 on April 26, 89 constituencies will go to the polls. The third phase of General elections will be held on May 7 for 94 constituencies. A total of 96 Lok Sabha seats will go for polling in Phase 4 on May 13 while in the phase-5 on May 20, a total of 49 Lok Sabha seats will go to the polls. The sixth phase will be held on May 25 which will see polling on 57 constituencies. The seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections will be held on June 1 which will witness polling on 57 constituencies. The counting will be held on June 4.

However, when the ECI released a full schedule, a Zee News reporter found out that instead of 543 constituencies, the Election Commission's list had 544 constituencies. When the same question was asked to the CEC Rajiv Kumar, he said that one constituency in Manipur will go to the polls in two phases and thus due to the repetition of the name, the total added up to 544 instead of 543.

Manipur Lok Sabha Seats

Manipur is divided into two Lok Sabha constituencies: the Inner Manipur constituency, primarily encompassing the Meitei-majority valley areas, and the Outer Manipur constituency, designated for Scheduled Tribes and historically represented by alternating Naga and Kuki-Zomi candidates. Thus, accounting for the violence and displaced people, the ECI decided to hold the polls in the Outer Manipur constituencies in two phases.

"The Commission has reviewed the ground situation of Manipur and has noted that a large number of electors registered in different constituencies of Manipur were displaced from their native places during recent conflicts. They are now residing in Relief Camps in various districts of Manipur. The Commission, after due consultation with various stakeholders, has decided that special polling stations shall be set up at/near the camps where such electors, who opt for such facility, will be able to register their votes in EVMs. In this regard, a detailed scheme for internally displaced persons of Manipur to vote in relief camps has been issued by the Commission on 29th February 2024.

Assembly-Wise Voting For Outer Manipur

Assembly segments Heirok, Wangjing Tentha, Khangabok, Wabgai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Sugnoo, Chandel (ST), Saikul (ST), Kangpokpi, Saitu (ST), Henglep (ST), Churachandpur (ST), Saikot (ST) and Singhat (ST), falling in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seats, will vote in the first phase on April 19 while Jiribam, Tengnoupal (ST), Phungyar (ST), Ukhrul (ST), Chingai (ST), Karong (ST), Mao (ST), Tadubi (ST), Tamei (ST), Tamenglong (ST), Nungba (ST), Tipaimukh (ST) and Thanlon (ST) will vote in the second phase on April 26.

Manipur Violence Shadows Polls

As per an Indian Express report, informal estimates suggest that approximately 23,000-25,000 voters have been displaced within the state. The overall voter population in Manipur stands at 20.26 lakh. Following the ethnic clashes that erupted in the state on May 3 of the previous year, clear divisions have emerged between regions predominantly inhabited by the Kuki-Zomi and Meitei communities. Meiteis residing in areas dominated by the Kuki-Zomi have relocated to Meitei-majority regions in the valley districts of the state, while a reverse migration trend has been observed among Kuki-Zomis in Meitei-majority areas.