The Election Commission of India has announced the Lok Sabha poll dates for 2024 and the same will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting will be held on June 4. Lok Sabha polls for 25 seats and Assembly elections for 175 seats will be held simultaneously on May 13 while the counting of votes will take place on June 4. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP, which had bagged 151 Assembly and 22 Lok Sabha seats in 2019, is locked in a direct tough fight with the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance this time.

PM Modi In Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a five-day visit to South India, will attend a massive rally in the state being held by the NDA allies Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena. This will be the first time that the three leaders will share the stage together and appeal to the voters to choose NDA in the Lok Sabha and assembly polls. The TDP has already finalised a seat-sharing deal with the BJP and Jana Sena. Of the 25 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP will contest six, TDP 17 and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena two seats. Of the 175 assembly seats, TDP will contest 144 seats, the BJP 10 and the JSP 21 seats. Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Naidu said that today's Praja Galam public meeting near Chilakaluripet will be a big event as it will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Naidu's Dig At Ruling YSR Congress

After the poll date announcement, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu said that with the announcement of the poll schedule, the countdown has started for the YSR Congress Party government in Andhra Pradesh. He said May 13 would be a historic day and added that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would be dethroned in 57 days. "Election will be held on May 13. In 57 days, we are sending the psycho home. The Election Commission announced dates and code of conduct will also apply. You people can celebrate and inform everyone about TDP. So many will come out now. People were afraid and did not come out before as YSRCP may cut pensions and may file cases against them. But now he cannot do anything. I welcome everyone to come and save the state," said Naidu.

Boost For BJP In Andhra

Ahead of the polls, a boost came for the BJP after former Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy joined the saffron party in the presence of Andhra Pradesh BJP Chief Daggubati Purandeswari and General Secretary Vinodh Tawde. In January this year, Kapu Ramachandra Reddy announced quitting YSRCP after being denied a ticket to contest the next elections. While Tawde termed it his homecoming, state BJP chief Purandeswari said that people are inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's principles and vision. She also said that the BJP will announce its candidate list for the state soon.

YSRCP Releases Candidate List

The YSR Congress Party has announced candidates for all 175 Assembly seats and 24 out of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. The ruling party has kept the announcement pending for only the Anakapalli Lok Sabha seat. YSRCP had bagged 151 Assembly and 22 Lok Sabha seats in 2019. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be seeking re-election from the Pulivendula Assembly constituency. Out of 200 seats (MLA plus MP), 50 per cent of seats (84 MLA, 16 MP) have been given to BC/SC/ST/Minority communities, the party said.