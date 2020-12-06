हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra's Eluru town over 140 people hospitalised with mystery disease, later discharged

Around 140 people were reported to have suffered from a mysterious illness in Andhra Pradesh, they were admitted to Eluru Govt Hospital and were later discharged. 

In Andhra&#039;s Eluru town over 140 people hospitalised with mystery disease, later discharged
ANI photo

Amaravati: A case of mysterious illness has been reported from Andhra Pradesh on Sunday (December 6, 2020), around 140 persons were admitted and later discharged from the Eluru Govt Hospital.

As per a report by ANI, Dr Mohan, Superintendent of Eluru Govt Hospital informed that the number of cases has increased since last night.

"(The) Number of people falling sick in Eluru is increasing. From last night to this morning around 140 persons were admitted and discharged. Symptoms include nausea and fainting. Reason for sudden increase is not yet known," he said. 

Meanwhile, a team of medical and health experts have been rushed to Eluru.

The Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas alias Nani told IANS that the situation is under control and medical help is being provided to all the needy.

He said, "Situation is under control at local govt hospitals in Eluru, West Godavari district, where patients were admitted with complaints of giddiness and epilepsy. All medical help has been provided to patients and everyone is safe." 

"We have collected blood samples and sent them for examination to determine the cause of the disease", Nani said.

West Godavari district Joint Collector Himanshu Shukla told PTI over phone that a CT scan of the victims was also taken and everything turned out to be normal. This could be a case of viral infection, he said.

Several people, including children and women, were hospitalised and some have been discharged after their condition was reported stable.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Andhra Pradesh
Next
Story

BJP wins 3 out of 5 graduates' constituencies seats in Uttar Pradesh legislative council, SP takes 2
  • 96,44,222Confirmed
  • 1,40,182Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M32S

Sharad Pawar says govt should act with maturity over Farmers protest