In Andhra's Eluru town over 140 people hospitalised with mystery disease, later discharged

Amaravati: A case of mysterious illness has been reported from Andhra Pradesh on Sunday (December 6, 2020), around 140 persons were admitted and later discharged from the Eluru Govt Hospital.

As per a report by ANI, Dr Mohan, Superintendent of Eluru Govt Hospital informed that the number of cases has increased since last night.

"(The) Number of people falling sick in Eluru is increasing. From last night to this morning around 140 persons were admitted and discharged. Symptoms include nausea and fainting. Reason for sudden increase is not yet known," he said.

Situation is under control at local govt hospitals in Eluru, West Godavari district, where patients were admitted with complaints of giddiness & epilepsy. All medical help has been provided to patients & everyone is safe: Andhra Pradesh Dy CM & Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna https://t.co/6Qi6KfbDmr — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2020

Meanwhile, a team of medical and health experts have been rushed to Eluru.

The Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas alias Nani told IANS that the situation is under control and medical help is being provided to all the needy.

He said, "Situation is under control at local govt hospitals in Eluru, West Godavari district, where patients were admitted with complaints of giddiness and epilepsy. All medical help has been provided to patients and everyone is safe."

"We have collected blood samples and sent them for examination to determine the cause of the disease", Nani said.

West Godavari district Joint Collector Himanshu Shukla told PTI over phone that a CT scan of the victims was also taken and everything turned out to be normal. This could be a case of viral infection, he said.

Several people, including children and women, were hospitalised and some have been discharged after their condition was reported stable.

