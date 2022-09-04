NewsIndia
Maharashtra: Four arrested for cutting birthday cake with sword

The four people arrested have been identified as Hrithik Hulgunde, whose birthday was being celebrated, Wajid Sayyed, Sanvidhan Dhavare and Samvak Kamble.

Last Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 11:52 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Four persons were arrested on Sunday for cutting a cake in public with a sword
  • Two others who took part in the celebration on September 2 are on the run and efforts were on to nab them

Latur: Four persons were arrested on Sunday for cutting a cake in public with a sword in Maharashtra's Latur district, a police official said.

They have been identified as Hrithik Hulgunde, whose birthday was being celebrated, Wajid Sayyed, Sanvidhan Dhavare and Samvak Kamble, said Sub Inspector Mahesh Galgate of Vivekanand police station.

Two others who took part in the celebration on September 2 are on the run and efforts were on to nab them, he added.

Police were alerted to the incident by social media photographs, the official said.

