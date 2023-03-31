topStoriesenglish2589919
HIMANTA BISWA SARMA

In Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'Morally Corrupt' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is "morally corrupt politician", recalling his 2013 opposition to an amendment of a bill that would have allowed a convicted MP to remain a parliamentarian.

Sarma said the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had tried to bring the amendment, but Gandhi "denounced him publicly" and "tore" a copy of the ordinance.

"And now, Congress President Mallikarjun Khagde is demanding that convicted MP's should not be disqualified," he said.

"Rather than growing a spine, he is misguiding Kharge to protest against his own stand, which he had taken in 2013. I have not seen a politician in this country so morally corrupt like Rahul Gandhi," Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of a programme here.

Gandhi should tell people of the country he stands for the cause that a convicted MP/MLA should be disqualified immediately, the chief miniser said.

The former Congress president was recently convicted by a Surat court in a defamation case and subsequently disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP.

