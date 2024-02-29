In Big Blow To BRS, Nagarkurnool MP Pothuganti Ramulu Joins BJP Ahead Of 2024 Polls

NEW DELHI: In a significant political development, Nagarkurnool MP Pothuganti Ramulu on Thursday severed ties with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to align himself with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The seasoned 71-year-old politician is positioning himself, or possibly his son Bharat, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, highlighting the evolving dynamics in Telangana's political arena.

Strategic Move Amidst Internal Disputes

Ramulu's decision to switch allegiances underscores the ongoing realignment within Telangana's political landscape. Internal disputes and strategic career decisions are prompting political figures to reassess their affiliations. Ramulu, a stalwart in state politics, sees the BJP as a strategic move to secure a promising future.

Ramulu Hails PM Modi's Leadership

Expressing his rationale for joining the BJP, Ramulu lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, citing the Prime Minister's dedication to the country. He stated, "PM Modi is a big leader. He is working very hard for the country. I joined the BJP after seeing the work he has been doing for the country. I am ready to do whatever the party gives me..."

#WATCH | BRS leader and Nagarkurnool MP Pothuganti Ramulu joins the BJP at party headquarters in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/pqT4weVFQF — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024

Notable BRS Leaders Follow Suit

Ramulu's departure from BRS is not an isolated event, as five prominent leaders, including R Loknath Reddy, Pothuganti Bharath Prasad, Jakka Raghunandan Reddy, and Mentapally Purushotham Reddy, have also joined the BJP. This mass transition indicates a strategic realignment within the political landscape.

#UPDATE | A total of 5 BRS leaders including R Loknath Reddy, Pothuganti Bharath Prasad, Jakka Raghunandan Reddy and Mentapally Purushotham Reddy joined the BJP today. — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024

Ramulu's Political Trajectory: A Journey of Ups And Downs

Ramulu's political journey began in 1994 with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), where he won the Achampet Assembly segment thrice and served as a minister in N Chandrababu Naidu's Cabinet. Post the formation of Telangana state, he switched allegiance to BRS, capturing a Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 elections. However, strained relationships within BRS, particularly with district president Guvvala Balaraju, have led to this pivotal move.

BJP's Chess Move In Telangana Politics

Ramulu's decision to join the BJP is not just a personal choice but a strategic move in the intricate chess game of Indian politics. As the Lok Sabha elections approach, securing a ticket from a party with robust electoral prospects becomes crucial. Ramulu's dissatisfaction with BRS's leadership and his ambition for himself or his son to continue the legacy in the Nagarkurnool constituency are significant factors behind this calculated shift.

Broader Implications On Telangana's Political Circles

The departure of a seasoned politician like Ramulu from BRS to BJP may signal a broader trend of realignment within Telangana's political circles. As political parties strategically position themselves for the upcoming elections, such moves reflect the fluid dynamics and high stakes involved.

BJP's Gain, BRS's Wake-Up Call

For the BJP, welcoming a political veteran like Ramulu could enhance its presence and credibility in the state, potentially attracting more defectors from rival camps. Simultaneously, this move serves as a wake-up call for BRS to address internal grievances and solidify its rank and file to counter the BJP's advances in the region.