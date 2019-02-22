In big boost for India, UNSC condemns Pulwama terror attack, mentions JeM

New Delhi: In a major development and victory for Indian diplomacy, the United Nation Security Council (UNSC) has not only condemned the Pulwama terror attack but also mentioned Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM), the group responsible for the attack.

The motion for the press statement was moved by the United States.

UN Security Council in a press statement said, "The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly suicide bombing...for which Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility."

This is significant since China is one of the 5 permanent members of UNSC. The other 4 are -US, Russia, UK and France. China did try to create issues due to which negotiations were prolonged.

China has been blocking the listing of JEM chief Masood Azhar as an international terrorist under 1267 committee of UNSC and has blocked India's bid to list him many times citing lack of consensus. France is expected again to propose his listing.

The members of the Security Council also expressed their "deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims" as well as to the "Indian people and the government of India, and wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured."

Further, reaffirming that "terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security" members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold "perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice"

Without taking names, the powerful body of United Nations urged all States to cooperate actively with the Government of India and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

UNSC reiterated that any acts of terrorism are "criminal and unjustifiable" regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.

Last week's terror that killed more than 40 CRPF personnel was the worst in state of Jammu & Kashmir in more than 2 decades.

India in the aftermath of Pulwama attack has withdrawn the Most favoured nation(MFN) status to Islamabad, hiking customs duty on Pakistani duty by 200% and has unleashed a diplomatic campaign to isolated the country.

New Delhi has briefed more than 30 foreign envoys from ASEAN, Africa, Central Asia, Permanent and Non Permanent members of the United Nation Security Council about Pakistan's involvement the terror attack.