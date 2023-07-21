In Big Setback For Muslim Side, Varanasi Court Allows 'Scientific Survey' Of Gyanvapi Mosque

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Varanasi Court on Friday allowed the "scientific survey" of the entire Gyanvapi mosque, located next to Kashi Vishwanath temple. The court, in its order, allowed the "scientific survey" of the entire Gyanvapi mosque premises, except the 'wuzukhana' area which was sealed on the Supreme Court's directions.

The survey would be conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the court said. "I have been informed that my application has been approved and the court has directed me to conduct an ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, excluding the Wazu tank which has been sealed," Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the case, said, according to news agency ANI.





The court passed this order in response to an application moved in May this year by four women worshippers, who claimed the Gyanvapi Mosque had signs of an ancient Hindu temple.

Through another petition, the five women had sought permission to pray at the 'Shringar Gauri Sthal' inside the complex. The court completed the arguments on the matter on July 14.

Advocate Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, who also represented the Hindu party in the case, said, "Our application for the ASI survey has been accepted. It's a turning point in the case."

During the previous hearing in the case, the Mosque Committee opposed the Hindu side's plea seeking an ASI survey and submitted an application to the Varanasi court saying that neither Mughal emperor Aurangzeb was cruel, nor did he demolish any Lord Adi Vishweshwar Temple in Varanasi.

The Muslim side also denied the contention of the Hindu side that the Lord Adi Vishweshwar Temple temple was attacked and destroyed by a Muslim invader and Raja Tondal Mal restored the temple at the same place in 1580 AD.

The committee also stated in its application that no Shivling was found last year inside the Gyanvapi Mosque premises and the object was actually a 'fauvara' (fountain).

On May 16, 2022, a court-ordered videographic survey of the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque was completed by a commission appointed by a local court. During the survey proceedings, a structure claimed to be a "Shivalinga" by the Hindu side was found to be inside the mosque premises.