In CBI custody, P Chidambaram takes a '5%' dig at Modi government over GDP slump

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is currently in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody in connection with INX Media case, on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government over the slump in GDP.

Just as Chidambaram walked out of a courtroom in Supreme Court, he was flanked by journalists, who questioned him about the ongoing investigation in the INX Media case and his custody.

The veteran Congress leader, however, chose to skirt the question on his custody and instead, responded saying, “five per cent”. He also gestured his hand to display his fingers signifying the number five.

“Five per cent. Do you know what is five per cent,” quipped the former Union finance minister in a veiled attack on the central government over the GDP, which has dropped to a six-year low of five per cent in the April-June quarter.

The Congress has been relentlessly targeting the government over the slump in GDP and prevailing condition of economy.

On Sunday, former prime minister Manmohan Singh blamed the “all round mismanagement” by the Modi government for prevailing economic situation in the country. Referring to the GDP, the veteran Congress leader said that “we are in the midst of a prolonged slowdown”.

Terming the current state of economy as “deeply worrying”, the former prime minister was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “Last quarter's GDP growth rate of 5% signals that we are in midst of a prolonged slowdown.”

According to Singh, India has potential to grow at a much faster rate. “But all-round mismanagement by Modi government has resulted in this slowdown,” added the Congress leader.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also targeted the government over the GDP numbers.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Congress leader had said that the GDP rate showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government, which had promised ‘Achche din’ (good days), has punctured the economy.

Priyanka further claimed that neither there’s GDP growth nor is rupee strong against US Dollar. “Jobs are missing,” she added.