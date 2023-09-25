New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the people of Rajasthan have rejected the Congress for their bad governance. He said that Congress deserves no credit for the way they ran the government here. He said that the people of Rajasthan have decided to oust the Gehlot government and bring back BJP to power. "The people of Rajasthan have decided to end the misgovernance and corruption of the Congress government. The Gehlot government had squandered the precious five years of the youth of the state," PM Modi said while addressing the 'Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha' in Jaipur.

Modi said that he could see that Rajasthan was eager for a change. “I can clearly see that there will be a change in Rajasthan. The Parivartan Yatra held in every corner of the state received a lot of support from the people, which indicates that the weather of Rajasthan has changed,” he added.

He also said that the countries that are against India were stunned by the success of the G20 Summit, which was held in Delhi. He said that the summit had demonstrated India’s leadership and vision on the global stage.

On the Women's Reservation Bill, Modi said “Who brought the Women's Reservation Bill? Your answer is wrong, it wasn’t me, it is the power of your vote which has made this possible."