Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir is a priority for both the Congress party and the INDIA Bloc. The former Congress president also emphasized the party's goal to ensure the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh regain their democratic rights.

"Our priority, as well as that of the INDIA bloc, is to reinstate statehood in J-K at the earliest. Although we anticipated this could happen before the elections, the declaration of elections is a positive step. We are hopeful that statehood and the democratic rights of the J-K people will be reinstated promptly," Gandhi said during a press conference following a meeting with party workers.

He noted that it is unprecedented since Independence for a state to be demoted to a Union Territory (UT).

"Such an event is unprecedented. While UTs have been elevated to states, this is the first instance of a state being reduced to a UT. Our national manifesto clearly states our commitment to restoring the democratic rights of the people of J-K and Ladakh," he added.

Gandhi, along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, engaged with Congress leaders and workers on Thursday to gather input on the ground-level preparations for the upcoming assembly elections.

The assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to occur in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1, with the vote count set for October 4.