New Delhi: A thrilling three-way contest is unfolding in the political arena of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. While Shashi Tharoor stands for Congress, Rajeev Chandrasekhar contests from Bharatiya Janata Party and Communist Party of India (CPI) pitches Pannyan Raveendran. Here's all you need to know about each candidate:

Shashi Tharoor:

Tharoor is famous for his literary achievements. He has had a tenure as a United Nations diplomat. With his unique brand, Tharoor appeals to a broad demographic by blending religious outreach. Dominating the constituency since 2009, Tharoor appeals to a wide range of voters with a stance that resonates with both caste Hindus and Hindutva supporters. Despite the fame, Tharoor faces discontent in coastal regions, particularly in Vizhinjam, due to perceived pro-Adani stance during fisherfolk agitation.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar:

A wealthy industrialist and Union minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet, Rajeev appeals to the techies and caste Hindus. Representing a challenge to Tharoor's candidature, Rajeev's stature could sway voters.

Pannyan Raveendran:

Representing the Communist Party of India (CPI), Raveendran relies on grassroots connection and anti-fascist political stance. Offering a relatable alternative, Pannyan capitalizes on local roots and grassroots support. Raveendran could attract support from coastal regions.