In latest dig at Centre, Rahul Gandhi asks 'why do so many dictators have names that begin with M?'

New Delhi: In a veiled attack at the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday sought to know why do so many dictators have names that begin with"M".

The Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad, however, did not elaborate on the context behind the tweet. "Why do so many dictators have names that begin with M ? Marcos, Mussolini, Milosevic, Mubarak, Mobutu, Musharraf, Micombero," the Congress leader tweeted on Wednesday.

The Wayanad MP has been repeatedly slamming the Centre and its policies. Rahul Gandhi recently slammed the Central government after Twitter temporarily blocked accounts and posts related to the ongoing farmers` agitation on the direction of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

He has also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of planning to "handover India`s assets to crony capitalist friends".

The Congress leader had on Tuesday attacked the government over barricades and roadblocks set up at farmer agitation sites at Delhi's borders, and asked the Centre to "build bridges and not walls". "GOI, Build bridges, not walls!" Gandhi said on Twitter posting pictures of barricades and roadblocks at the farmer protest sites.

"Modi style of governance -- Shut them up. Cut them off. Crush them down," he said in another tweet, sharing a report that Twitter has helped the government block accounts of those tweeting on farmers protests, including that of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

He also attacked the government over the blocking of Twitter accounts of all those who are tweeting on the ongoing farmer agitation. Farmer protest sites at Delhi's borders have turned into fortresses with police beefing up security and strengthening barricades.

