हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Rahul Gandhi

In latest dig at Centre, Rahul Gandhi asks 'why do so many dictators have names that begin with M?'

The Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad,  however, did not elaborate on the context behind the tweet. "Why do so many dictators have names that begin with M ? Marcos, Mussolini, Milosevic, Mubarak, Mobutu, Musharraf, Micombero," the Congress leader tweeted on Wednesday.

In latest dig at Centre, Rahul Gandhi asks &#039;why do so many dictators have names that begin with M?&#039;

New Delhi: In a veiled attack at the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday sought to know why do so many dictators have names that begin with"M". 

The Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad,  however, did not elaborate on the context behind the tweet. "Why do so many dictators have names that begin with M ? Marcos, Mussolini, Milosevic, Mubarak, Mobutu, Musharraf, Micombero," the Congress leader tweeted on Wednesday.

 

 

The Wayanad MP has been repeatedly slamming the Centre and its policies. Rahul Gandhi recently slammed the Central government after Twitter temporarily blocked accounts and posts related to the ongoing farmers` agitation on the direction of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

He has also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of planning to "handover India`s assets to crony capitalist friends".

The Congress leader had on Tuesday attacked the government over barricades and roadblocks set up at farmer agitation sites at Delhi's borders, and asked the Centre to "build bridges and not walls". "GOI, Build bridges, not walls!" Gandhi said on Twitter posting pictures of barricades and roadblocks at the farmer protest sites.

"Modi style of governance -- Shut them up. Cut them off. Crush them down," he said in another tweet, sharing a report that Twitter has helped the government block accounts of those tweeting on farmers protests, including that of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

He also attacked the government over the blocking of Twitter accounts of all those who are tweeting on the ongoing farmer agitation. Farmer protest sites at Delhi's borders have turned into fortresses with police beefing up security and strengthening barricades.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rahul GandhiDictatorCongressFarmers protestfarm lawsNarendra Modi
Next
Story

MEA calls Rihanna, Greta Thunberg's remark on farmers' protest 'inaccurate, irresponsible'
  • 1,07,77,284Confirmed
  • 1,54,596Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M9S

Rahul Gandhi indirectly targets PM Modi on Twitter