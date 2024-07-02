In Lok Sabha, Akhilesh Yadav Reminds Modi Of Varanasi Village PM Adopted Post 2014

Samajwadi Party leader and Kannauj MP Akhilesh Yadav today rued lack of development in the Varanasi village adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking in Lok Sabha while replying to Motion of Thanks to President's address, Yadav alleged that despite claims of development at par with cities, the villages are still behind with broken roads and lack other basic amenities.

Modi had adopted seven villages in his constituency Varanasi including Kakrahiya, Jayapur, Nagepur, Parampur, Pure Bariyar, Pure Gaon, and Kuruhua.

Akhilesh Yadav launched a stinging attack on the NDA government in Lok Sabha today. He raised various concerns including paper leaks and EVMs. Speaking On Elections, he said, "Election results a moral victory for INDIA bloc. Elections have ended communal politics."

He added, " EVMs have to go; SP will keep pressing for it. Even if I win 80 out of 80 seats of UP then also I will not trust EVM. EVM issue will never die." He also alleged that paper leaks are deliberately being done by the government to deny jobs to the youth.

"Why are paper leaks happening? The truth is that this is being done by the government so that it doesn't have to give jobs to youth," he said. Proceeding the speech, he said, "We are in favour of caste census…We can never accept the Agniveer scheme. When the INDIA alliance comes to power, the Agniveer scheme will be scrapped. Legal guarantee of MSP on crops has not be implemented. Horticulture crops should also be given MSP.."