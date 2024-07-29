Advertisement
In Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's 'Chakravyuh' Parallel To Counter BJP, Narendra Modi

Rahul Gandhi said that there is an atmosphere of fear in India and that fear has pervaded every aspect of our country.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2024, 02:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: In a no-holds-barred attack, the Leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi while drawing a parallel between Mahabharat's 'Chakravuh' in which Abhimanyu was killed. While targeting BJP, he said that “chakravyuh” of the 21st century and PM Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Ajit Doval, Ambani and Adani control this “chakravyuh”.

 

 

