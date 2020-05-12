हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uddhav Thackeray

In maiden election affidavit, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray declares assets worth Rs 143 crore, has no car

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday (May 11) filed nomination for the Legislative Council election and declared in his affidavit that he and his family have assets worth Rs 143.26 crore, including movable and immovable property, but he does not own a car.

In maiden election affidavit, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray declares assets worth Rs 143 crore, has no car

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday (May 11) filed nomination for the Legislative Council election and declared in his affidavit that he and his family have assets worth Rs 143.26 crore, including movable and immovable property, but he does not own a car.

Notably, the Shiv Sena chief is contesting his first election ever. In 2019, Uddhav's elder son Aaditya became the first member of the Thackeray family to contest an election when he was contested the Maharashtra Assembly election from Worli.

In his maiden election affidavit submitted before the Election Commission, Uddhav has provided details of his salary, interest, dividend and capital gain as his sources of income. The Shiv Sena supremo also declared liabilities of Rs 15.50 crore, including loans worth Rs 4.06 crore.

Uddhav listed all his financial assets and gave details of the sources of income of his family members. He also declared that his wife Rashmi Thackeray, who is also editor of Shiv Sena party mouthpiece 'Saamana', is earning her income from various businesses. 

Accotrding to Uddhav's affidavit, Rashmi has also declared interest, rent, share of profit from firm, dividend and capital gain as her income sources. She also has loan worth Rs 11.44 crore.

The affidavit shows that the Thackeray family has movable assets of Rs 61,89,57,443 and Rs 81,37,17,320 worth of immovable assets and the liabilities stood at Rs 15,50,36,733.

The affidavit lists Uddhav's personal assets as Rs 76.59 crore, out of which Rs 52.44 crore are immovable and Rs 24.14 crore movable.

Tags:
Uddhav ThackerayThackerya election affidavitThackeray MLC election affidavitThackeray affidavit car
Next
Story

800 people to be tested for coronavirus COVID-19 monthly in every district: Health Ministry directs states

  • 67,152Confirmed
  • 2,206Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4211724Confirmed
  • 284819Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M11S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary, May 11, 2020