In Mumbai, Woman Forced To Strip, Loses Rs 1.7 Lakh After 'Digital Arrest' Scam

In a shocking case of digital case, a 26-year-old woman in Mumbai was forced into stripping during a video call under the pretext of undergoing "body verification" and swindled of Rs 1.7 lakh by scammers who claimed her name was involved in a money laundering investigation.

According to TOI reports, based on her complaint, the Dahisar police filed an FIR and subsequently transferred the case to the Andheri police, as the offence occurred within their jurisdiction. No arrests have been made so far.

In her complaint, the woman, a Borivali East resident and employee of a pharmaceutical company stated that the scammers contacted her on November 19, posing as Delhi Police officers.

The scammers told her that her name had emerged during their investigation into a money laundering case connected to Naresh Goyal, the founder-chairman of Jet Airways currently in jail.

The shocking incident took place between Nov 19 and 20, police said.

The fraudsters scared her into believing she was an investigation in a money laundering case. They forced her to book a hotel room and, while keeping her engaged in conversation, tricked her into transferring Rs 1.7 lakh online.