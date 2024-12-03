Advertisement
PARLIAMENT WINTER SESSION

In Parliament, Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP For 'Conspiring' Sambhal Violence: ‘Brotherhood Has Been Shot...’

Akhilesh Yadav said, “The incident that took place in Sambhal is a well-planned conspiracy, and the brotherhood in Sambhal has been shot.” 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2024, 01:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav condemned the recent violence in Sambhal in the parliament on Tuesday, terming it a ‘well-planned conspiracy.’ Speaking on the issue, he said, “The incident that took place in Sambhal is a well-planned conspiracy, and the brotherhood in Sambhal has been shot.” 

Yadav accused the BJP and its allies of fomenting division through provocative rhetoric. “The talks of excavation throughout the country done by BJP and its allies will destroy the brotherhood of the country,” he stated. 

Akhilesh Yadav has accused the government of undermining constitutional principles following a controversial sequence of events surrounding the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal. “This government does not believe in the Constitution,” he stated, highlighting that a survey of the mosque was ordered without hearing the other side. “A petition was filed against the Shahi Jama Masjid, and an order for a survey was passed even before the other side was given a chance to respond,” ANI reported Yadav as saying. 

Bangladesh Situation In Parliament 

Trinamool Congress MP Sudeep Bandopadhyay raised concerns in Parliament over alleged atrocities against minorities and Hindus in Bangladesh. "Our neighbouring country Bangladesh, where the minorities and the Hindus are being tortured and killed," Bandopadhyay added.  

"We are making an appeal that the government of India should urge the United Nations to send peacekeeping forces to Bangladesh immediately," Bandopadhyay further questioned the Centre's ‘silence’. 

Bandopadhyay further sought clarity from the External Affairs Minister (EAM) on the situation. "Our appeal is that the EAM come to the parliament and inform us of the latest position of Bangladesh," he said. 

The MP also noted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's position on the issue. "Yesterday, our Chief Minister adopted a resolution in the West Bengal assembly, stating that whatever decision the Government of India takes, the West Bengal government will stand by it. We want to work together," the TMC leader asserted.

After a long course of protests by the opposition leaders both inside and outside the parliament, the INDIA bloc reached consensus with the BJP-led government on Monday over the discussion of Sambhal violence and Bangladesh minority situation during the parliament’s zero hour.

