IN PICS: Most Influential Female Politicians Of India 

India has seen women power dominate almost every walk of life, and politics is no different. Despite India being a patriarchal society, and leadership positions being dominated by males across the nation, women have often led by example - dominating what is known to be a 'men's game'. Right from Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to present day President Droupadi Murmu - the nation has seen many women leaders leaving men far behind in the race to govern and administrate the top government positions.

Even in today's India, many political parties, state governments, and ministries are being run by female politicians - with much efficiency. While one may argue that the society and politics are still dominated by males, there are many examples present that continue to break the myth of politics 'being a men's arena'.

1. Sonia Gandhi

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi still holds the stature of being the tallest leader of India's grand old party. Mrs Gandhi is credited for reviving the party after its decimation in late 90s. She took her party to a surprise victory in 2004 Lok Sabha elections, and continued to control the ruling United Progressive Alliance till the year 2014.

2. Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is undoubtedly one of the strongest female politicians India has ever seen. Mamata Banerjee remains a top Opposition politician and force to reckon with Narendra Modi's BJP at centre.

She is credited for ending a 34-year Left government rule in the state of West Bengal in the year 2011.

The Chief Of All India Trinamool Congress, she has been elected thrice for the office of Chief Minister of West Bengal.

3. Mayawati

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati, who has seen a fall of her party's cadre and vote bank in recent years, still remains one of the top female figures in Indian politics.

She is the President of Bahujan Samaj Party - a party that still enjoys popularity among the Dalit sections of the society.

4. Priyanka Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi comes as the de facto number 3 in the grand old party after her mother Sonia Gandhi and brother Rahul Gandhi.

Currently holding a position of party's General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi has never fought a election directly, however, she still remains one of the most talked figures of the Indian politics.

5. Smriti Irani

Firebrand BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani, who defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from his bastion Amethi, remains one of the top female politicians of India. Irani is an actress-turned-politician who shot to fame from a TV Serial known as 'Kyonki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. She joined the BJP in 2002, since then, the has been no looking back for her.

6. Nirmala Sitharam

Nirmala Sitharaman was appointed as India’s Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs in 2019. She has been a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party since 2006 and served the party in many important roles.

Sitharaman has earlier served as the Defence Minister of India, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs (Ministry of Finance), and Minister for Commerce and Industry.

7. Aatishi Singh

Delhi Education Minister Aatishi Singh is now known as one of the top leaders of her party and most trusted aides of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Aatishi Singh's entry into politics was through the India Against Corruption movement - which culminated in the birth of the Aam Aadmi Party in 2012.

She earlier served as the Education Advisor to Government of Delhi, and later took a formal entry into politics.

8. Supriya Sule

NCP leader Supriya Sule has recently emerged as the best parliamentarian. Sule is a member of Parliament from Baramati. She is the daughter of veteran politician and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

While Sule is considered as number 3 in her party - after his father Sharad Pawar and cousin Ajit Pawar - she enjoys considerable popularity among the party cadre.



9. Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti is former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and the first woman to hold the role in her state. She is the president of Jammu and Kashmir's Peoples Democratic Party.

Mehbooba Mufti was chosen as heir by her father Mufti Mohammad Sayed over her brother Mufti Tasaduq Sayeed to lead the party.

10. Agatha Sangma

Agatha Sangma is a Member of Parliament and belongs to the National People's Party. In the year 2019, she was elected as Member of Parliament in 17th Lok Sabha representing Tura, Meghalaya.

A former union minister, she is the sister of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangama and daughter of former Lok Sabha PA Sangama.

11. Vasundhara Raje

She entered politics in 1984 and was made member of the National Executive of BJP. Later in 2003, BJP named her the Chief Minister of Rajasthan and she served till 2008.

12. Swati Maliwal

Swati Maliwal is an Indian social activist and a politician. She is well-known for taking up issues pertaining to women’s empowerment. She currently serves as the Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

13. Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Harsimrat Kaur Badal is a Shiromani Akali Dal member and a former union minister. She is a prominent member of Punjab politically powerful Badal family.