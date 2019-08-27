close

In pics: Army mountaineering expedition team successfully scales Mount Kun in Ladakh

In pics: Army mountaineering expedition team successfully scales Mount Kun in Ladakh

An Indian Army Mountaineering Expedition team successfully summited the Mount Kun peak in Ladakh region on August 16, Public Relations Officer (Defence), Udhampur, said in a statemet a statement released by the Defence Wing on Tuesday said. The 22-member team was flagged off from Leh on July 30.

The team comprised of 14 officers including 10 women officers. Undertaken under the aegis of the Army Adventure Wing, the expedition was led by Colonel Mohit Thapa and was supported logistically by the Fire & Fury Corps.

They returned to Leh on August 23 and are on their way to New Delhi for the formal flagging in ceremony to be held in the national capital. 

"The team had to brave inclement weather and the treacherous slopes of the massive Kun peak, before successfully reaching the summit," the statement said. 


 
Situated at an elevation of 7,077 meters (23,219 ft), Mount Kun is the second highest summit of the Nun-Kun mountain massif in the Eastern Himalayan Range, located near the Suru Valley, on the Kargil-Zanskar road. It is a technically challenging peak, requiring a high level of expertise in mountaineering.  

Lieutenant General YK Joshi, AVSM, VrC, SM, General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, who had flagged off the expedition from Leh, congratulated the team on their stupendous achievement and complimented them for making the Indian Army and the nation proud. He had a special word of praise for the 10 women officers who were part of the team, who have emerged as role models for girls of the country.  

