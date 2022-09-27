NewsIndia
IAF WOMAN FIGHTER PILOT

In PICS: Female IAF officers flying SU-30 fighter plane and choppers along China border in Assam

''Our pilots from various bases in the eastern sector are ready to respond in case of any eventuality. We are always ready for any kind of tasks and challenges that may come upon us," Flight Lieutenant Tejaswi

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 05:44 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • 'Ready to tackle any eventuality along China border': Flight Lieutenant Tejaswi
  • 'The training missions help us to get oriented and get ready for any contingency': IAF
  • India has been engaged in a military stand-off with China along the northern borders

Trending Photos

In PICS: Female IAF officers flying SU-30 fighter plane and choppers along China border in Assam

Tezpur (Assam): Amid the ongoing military deployment along the China front, the Indian Air Force's only female Weapon System Operator in the deadly Sukhoi-30 fighter fleet on Tuesday said pilots in the eastern sector were ready to respond to any eventuality in the area and prove their mettle in real operations. During a visit to the Tezpur forward air base close to the China border in the eastern sector, team ANI witnessed the fighter aircraft operations of the Su-30 fighter aircraft which has been made more lethal with the induction of new weapons and electronic warfare systems.

"Being part of any actual operation is what every fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force trains for because that is where we would get to show our mettle. Our pilots from various bases in the eastern sector are ready to respond in case of any eventuality. We are always ready for any kind of tasks and challenges that may come upon us," Flight Lieutenant Tejaswi told ANI during an interaction at the forward base.

The WSOs or wizzos are specialist officers required to fly in the rear cockpit of multirole Su-30 fighter aircraft and handle the sensors and weapons to be fired by the aircraft at enemy targets. 

Speaking exclusively to ANI on being asked about how she felt being part of operations during the ongoing standoff with China at the borders, she said, "What runs through, our minds is not very different during demanding times because such operations are an execution of what we practice on a daily basis."

 

Asked about the experience of fighter pilots during the multiple joint Army-Air Force joint operations during the recent wargames, another Su-30 fighter pilot Flight Lieutenant Sakshya Bajpai said the experience of flying during these wargames was always very thrilling as it helps pilots to prepare better for carrying out actual operations."The training missions help us to get oriented and help us to get ready for any contingency and live up to our motto `Touch the Sky with Glory. 

In the last two years, India has been engaged in a military stand-off with China along the northern borders in Ladakh due to which forces are at a heightened alert all along the Line of Actual Control.  

Live Tv

IAF woman fighter pilotIAF women pilotsSU-30 aircraftIndia-China borderIndian Air Force (IAF) flight

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Ashok Gehlot seems to be out of Congress President race
DNA Video
DNA: 'Explanation' of Waqf Board's 'occupation policy' with examples
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's minister dishonored internationally
DNA Video
DNA: Why is NASA preparing to save Earth?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PFI terrorist organization, then why delay in ban?
DNA Video
DNA: Global analysis of 'hate crime' against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: System silent on heavy bags weighing student down
DNA Video
DNA: Why system doesn't prevent cities from drowning in rainwater?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 23, 2022