In pics: Lord Ganpati offers laddoos to those riding bike wearing helmet in Rajkot

Rajkot: In a bid to create awareness regarding traffic rules and regulations and inspire people to follow it, Rajkot Traffic Police has deployed two police officers, donned as Lord Ganpati, for offering sweets to the people riding their two-wheelers wearing helmets.

The policemen offered sweets and a commendation certificate to the two-wheeler riders wearing helmets. The traffic police have taken the initiative in collaboration with a Trust named 'Bolbala'.

"We are making sure that people wear a helmet which is compulsory. Lord Ganesha is offering laddoo to those who wear a helmet. This will create awareness and inspire people to follow traffic rules," said Ajay Chaudhary, ACP Rajkot.

Gujarat: Rajkot Traffic police deployed two police officers dressed up as Lord Ganpati to create awareness on traffic rules, and offered ''laddus'' to the people who were riding their two-wheelers wearing helmets. (09-09) pic.twitter.com/hL4Wd8jPv3 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2019

"Head is the most important part of the body and its safety is the priority. So we have organised this program and those who follow rules are felicitated," said Jayesh Upadhyay, Chairman, of Bolbala Trust.

The new Motor Vehicles Act has enhanced the penalties for driving errors. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019 in August and it was implemented in many states of India from September 1.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a Hindu festival that started on September 2 and is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, which marks the birth of Lord Ganesha.

The festival is celebrated with fervour across the country, especially in Maharashtra.

The 11-day long festivities culminate with the immersion of Ganesha idols in water bodies.