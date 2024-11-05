In Poll-Bound Jharkhand, Yogi Adityanath Pitches Bulldozer Model, Unity Among Hindus; Rakes Up 'Land Jihad'

Jharkhand Election 2024: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday addressed multiple rallies in the poll-bound Jharkhand where the BJP is pitching its 'demographic change' poll plank to the voters. However, CM Yogi asked the Jharkhand voters to elect a government which can eradicate mafias just like the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister accused the JMM-led coalition of 'patronising' mafia. "The JMM-led coalition is patronising mafia in sectors such as land, sand, forest, mining and liquor in Jharkhand. Like UP, bring the BJP to power in Jharkhand to bulldoze mafia," he claimed in Koderma. For those who may not know, Yogi Adityanath earned the moniker of 'bulldozer baba' during the 2022 UP assembly elections due to his administration's bulldozer action against criminals. The Uttar Pradesh government has been razing down the alleged ill-gotten property of criminals and mafias in the state.

"Like Aurangzeb looted the country's wealth and destroyed temples, the JMM-led coalition and its ministers, including Alamgir Alam, looted Jharkhand's people," alleged Yogi Adityanath. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in May arrested the personal secretary of Alam, along with the Congress leader's domestic help, after recovering crores of rupees in cash from a flat linked to them.

The Uttar Pradesh CM also urged the voters to remain united and not get divided in the name of castes or creed. "If you show your power, the stone pelters will be seen sweeping with brooms and clearing your path. Don't get divided in the name of caste or creed," he said.

Addressing another rally in Jamshedpur, he also alleged that the JMM is allowing entry of Bangladeshi infiltrators who indulge in 'love jihad and land jihad' in Jharkhand. The BJP leader alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to change the demography of Jharkhand. "The JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand is a harbinger of corruption and destruction. Corruption has peaked during this regime. They are allowing entry of Bangladeshi Rohingya infiltrators who are indulging in love jihad and land jihad in Jharkhand," Adityanath said at the rally.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held on November 13 and 20, and the counting of votes will take place on November 23. (With PTI inputs)