In Poll-Bound Karnataka, Rajnath Singh Warns Of Probe Against All Corrupt Leaders, Says No One Will Be Spared

Belagavi: Addressing a public rally in poll-bound Karnataka, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued a big warning saying that the BJP government will probe all the corrupt leaders irrespective of their political stature. Rajnath Singh made these remarks while addressing a public rally in Karnataka’s Dharwad on Wednesday. During the rally, the senior BJP leader said, "Corruption is under attack today, big leaders are going to jail and they (the opposition) claim that this probe is intentional. This govt will probe all the corrupt leaders, no matter how prominent they are."

"I want to ask you, shall corruption be ended in this country or not? We will not spare anyone who is involved in corruption. In the last 9 years assets worth one lakh ten thousand crore rupees have been seized under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. While UPA in their 10 years seized assets worth only Rs 5,000 crore," the Defence Minister added.

आज मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में सरकार को नौ वर्षों का समय हो चुका है पर कोई उँगली उठाकर यह नही कह सकता कि हमारे प्रधानमंत्री या किसी मंत्री के दामन पर कोई भ्रष्टाचार का दाग लगा हुआ है। pic.twitter.com/BH3oP6ryhG — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 26, 2023

Congress Uses Religion For Power: Rajnath

Targeting Congress, Rajnath Singh alleged that the main opposition party uses ‘mazhab' (religion) to come to power. Singh also slammed the party for having introduced four per cent reservation, in its earlier term, on religious lines in Karnataka, saying it had been done only to appease Muslims.

“If there is any political party in the history of India which took the support of ‘dharma', or rather, 'mazhab' to come to power, then it is Congress,” Singh said while addressing another public meeting at Kagwad in Belagavi district earlier.

Amit Shah's 'Riots In Karnataka' Warning

It may be recalled that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also targeted the Congress and warned that there will be riots if the party comes to power in the southern state. Amit Shah, while addressing a public meeting in poll-bound Karnataka's Belagavi district on Tuesday, said the development of the state will be in "reverse gear" if Congress forms the government.

"If the Congress comes to power, dynastic politics will be at an all-time high and Karnataka will be afflicted with riots,” said Shah, one of the party's key poll strategists and campaigners. “If Congress comes to power by mistake, then corruption will be at an all-time high and there will be ‘appeasement’,” he added.

Responding to it through a series of tweets, the Congress spokesperson hit back at Shah, saying, "This is a brazenly intimidatory statement. The Union Home Minister having allegiance to an organisation banned by India's very first Home Minister is now issuing threats during an election campaign when staring at certain defeat."

The Congress leadership on Tuesday slammed Shah over his reported remarks that the upcoming Karnataka polls are not just to elect MLAs but to entrust the future of the state in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed his disappointment over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on riots.

Karnataka will go to the polls in a single phase on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.