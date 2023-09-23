New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the Central government is not serious about the Women’s Reservation Bill and has brought it up only to divert attention from the India vs Bharat controversy. "Congress supports the bill and wants it to be implemented immediately, without waiting for a new census and delimitation," Gandhi said while addressing an event in Rajasthan's Jaipur. that the He also said that the Congress wants OBC women to benefit from the reservation.

The Wayanad MP claimed that the BJP had announced a special session to discuss the India vs Bharat issue, but when they realized that people did not buy their agenda, they switched to the women’s reservation bill. He said that the BJP is trying to delay the reservation for 10 years and is playing with the sentiments of women.