In Rajya Sabha, PM Narendra Modi Reacts To Manipur Issue, Unemployment, Misuse Of Probe Agencies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today presented the vision of his government for the next five years while criticising the opposition for carrying out a misleading campaign against the ruling alliance. While the opposition staged a walkout, PM Modi also delved into critical issues like Manipur, employment and cooperative federalism. He also slammed the opposition for having a double standard regarding investigation by the probe agencies.

Modi On Manipur Issue

Speaking on Manipur in Rajya Sabha during the motion of thanks to the President's address, PM Modi said that the Union government is continuously making efforts to normalise the situation in Manipur. "More than 11,000 FIRs have been registered and over 500 people arrested. Incidents of violence are continuously reducing in Manipur. Today, schools, colleges, offices and other institutions are open in the state. Central & State governments are talking to all stakeholders to restore peace. The Union Home Minister stayed there for many weeks," said Modi.

The Prime Minister further said that the Central government is extending all cooperation to Manipur to tackle the flood situation as well. "Today, 2 teams of NDRF have reached Manipur. I warn those who are trying to add the fuel to fire will be rejected by Manipur....Congress had imposed President’s rule in Manipur 10 times," said Modi. He said that the government are trying its best to bring peace in Manipur and urged everyone to cooperate.

PM Modi On Misuse Of Probe Agencies

Reacting to the allegations of the opposition leaders that the central probe agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate, PM Modi said that it was during the Congress-led UPA regime that the Supreme Court had termed CBI 'caged parrot'. "I would like to say without hesitation that I have given a free hand to agencies to take stringent action against corruption and the corrupt. Government will not interfere anywhere. They should work honestly for honesty...I would like to tell the citizens that no corrupt will be safe from the law. Ye Modi ki guarantee hai," said PM Modi. The Prime Minister also said that while the Congress claims misuse of probe agencies when corrupt leaders are arrested, the same party wants the Central government to arrest the Chief Minister of Kerala that shows their double standards.

"They are people who have double standards. I would like to remind the country again and again of the double standards. In Delhi, they share the stage and level allegations against investigation agencies, they conduct rallies to protect the corrupt. In Kerala, their 'shehzada' appeals to send a CM - who is an ally in their alliance - to jail. He tells the Government of India to send him to jail. In Delhi, they raise an alarm over ED-CBI and the same people tell the same agencies to send the Kerala CM to jail...In Chhattisgarh, CM of the Congress government was linked to liquor scam. AAP used to say that the ED should put this CM behind bars. ED was dear to them at that time," said PM Modi.

Modi On Unemployment

Reacting to unemployment, Prime Minister Modi said that there should be a competition among the states to adopt policies that create employment. PM Modi also said that if a policy is working for one state, other states should adopt the policy with desired changes to create jobs for their people.