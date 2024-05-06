Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In a rare public attack on Odisha Chief Minister Naveeen Patnaik, Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi today said that the BJD government's expiry date is fixed at June 4. The assembly election are being held in Odisha simultaneously along with the Lok Sabha elections. The results of the polls will be announced on June 4. Modi made the remarks while addressing a Lok Sabha election rally in Odisha' Berhampur. While Modi urged Odisha to make a BJP government in the state by ending the BJD rule, CM Naveen Patnaik took the 'daydreaming' jibe at Modi.

"The expiry date of the BJD government here is written as June 4. Today is 6th May, BJP's chief ministerial candidate will be decided on 6th June. The swearing-in ceremony of the BJP Chief Minister will be held in Bhubaneswar on June 10. Today I have come to invite everyone for the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister of the BJP government," said Modi.

Modi said that due to Congress and the BJD, people of Odisha remained poor even after 75 years of their rule combined. "In Odisha, it was Congress for around 50 years, and BJD for around 25 years. But what happened, everyone has seen! Odisha has a fertile land, mineral resources, sea coasts, a trade centre like that of Berhampur, culture, heritage and what not. Still, the people of this 'rich' Odisha remained poor. Who is responsible for this sin The answer is CONGRESS and BJD!" said Modi. The prime minister also accused the BJD government of stalling central government schemes in the state.

Soon after, BJD leader and CM Naveen Patnaik's close associate VK Pandian shared a video in which the BJD chief was seen responding to the PM's 'June 4' claim. "The BJP is daydreaming," said Patnaik.

Pandian also said, "Naveen Patnaik will take oath as the chief minister of Odisha for the sixth consecutive time between 11.30 am to 1.30 pm on June 9."