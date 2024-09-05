In Singapore, PM Modi Gives 'Banarasi Paan' Touch To Invest In Kashi Pitch

Modi In Singapore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a unique pitch to global business leaders, invited them to invest in Kashi (Varanasi), his parliamentary constituency, while highlighting one of the city's most famous delicacies—Banarasi paan. Speaking at the Business Leaders' Summit in Singapore on Thursday, PM Modi referred to the traditional Indian treat made from betel leaf, famously associated with Varanasi, to add a personal and cultural touch to his call for investment in the historic city.

“Whenever there is a discussion of ‘paan’ in India, it remains incomplete without mentioning Varanasi. I am an MP from Varanasi,” said PM Modi, drawing a connection between the city’s rich cultural heritage and its potential as a hub for investment. In a lighter moment, he added, “If you want to enjoy eating ‘paan,’ then you must invest in Kashi.”

Banarasi paan, synonymous with the Hindu holy city of Varanasi, holds a special place in Indian culture, often featured at weddings and celebrations. Its fame has extended to popular culture, including Bollywood, where it has been referenced in songs and films, further enhancing its legacy.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2024

The Prime Minister's remarks came as part of a broader message to business leaders and CEOs in Singapore, where he highlighted ongoing reforms in India designed to boost investment and innovation. Modi emphasized the deepening economic ties between India and Singapore, particularly with the upcoming launch of an Invest India Office in Singapore, which will assist Singaporean investors in exploring opportunities in India.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2024

During his visit, the Prime Minister also met with Goh Chok Tong, Emeritus Senior Minister and former Prime Minister of Singapore. Modi noted the value of their discussion, saying, “We had extensive discussions on ways to add momentum to the India-Singapore friendship. His experience and expertise are highly valued.”