In Uttar Pradesh, law means Adityanath's law, order means Adityanath's order: P Chidambaram

New Delhi: A day after Priyanka Gandhi was detained by the Uttar Pradesh police, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram hit out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the law and order situation in the state.

His statement comes in the backdrop of Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which at least eight persons, including four farmers, were killed.

Alleging that the UP police violated several laws, Chidambaram said that law and order seem to have a different meaning in the state.

“Several provisions of the law have been violated. Law and order seems to have a different meaning in Uttar Pradesh. Law means, Adityanath's law and order means Adityanath's order. It's a gross violation of her (Priyanka Gandhi’s) constitutional rights,” said Chidambaram.

The former union minister called Gandhi’s detention “completely illegal and utterly shameful”.

“It's completely illegal and utterly shameful. She was arrested at 4:30 am before sunrise by a male police officer. She is not been taken to a judicial magistrate so far yet,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Hargaon Police in UP’s Sitapur district where Priyanka Gandhi was detained, booked her and 10 others for “disturbing peace”.

An FIR has been lodged against 11 people including Priyanka, Deependra Hooda and Ajay Kumar Lallu for disturbing peace, SHO Hargaon Police Station, Sitapur district, was quoted as saying by ANI.

