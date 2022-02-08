In Uttrakhand virtual rally, PM Narendra Modi's '4 point' attack on Congress

Addressing a virtual rallly for Uttrakhand Assembly Election 2022, PM Narendra Modi said that Congress only worked for the benefit of one family and stalled development projects to make money through corrupt practices. PM Narendra Modi counted on "4 things" against the Congress in Vijay Sankalp Sabha virtual rally.

"They (Congress) know only 4 things, whatever they do will be for a family's benefit, will have corruption, will be politics of appeasement for votes, will have developmental projects postponed for years, so they can fill their own pockets. I've a report on all 4 today," PM Narendra Modi said.

PM Modi said that Congress never thought of developing Uttrakhand's tourism. "They were in power in Delhi and UP for years, used to travel to Uttarakhand for leisure, but never thought of its pilgrimage, tourism, or chardham. Villages got empty, people migrated," PM Modi said.

"Today, when double engine government has given Rs 12,000 crore and completed 90% work for Char Dham road project, they're remembering Char Dham's name for the 1st time," PM Modi said, adding that Congress never worked for people's development in the state.

"Had they understood Uttarakhand's people, they wouldn't have done what they did with Rishikesh–Karnaprayag railway line," the Prime Minister said.

"During voting, keep in mind that even though I reside in Delhi, Uttarakhand has a big place in my heart," PM Modi said. "We want to move forward and they want to pull us back... Congress has sown poison wherever they have talked about politics of appeasement. Look what they've done to Kashmir," the Prime Minister added.

