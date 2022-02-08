हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM Modi Virtual Rally In Uttrakhand

In Uttrakhand virtual rally, PM Narendra Modi's '4 point' attack on Congress

"They were in power in Delhi and UP for years, used to travel to Uttarakhand for leisure, but never thought of its pilgrimage, tourism, or chardham. Villages got empty, people migrated," PM Modi said.  

In Uttrakhand virtual rally, PM Narendra Modi&#039;s &#039;4 point&#039; attack on Congress
PM Narendra Modi today addressed a vurtual rally in Uttrakhand.

Addressing a virtual rallly for Uttrakhand Assembly Election 2022, PM Narendra Modi said that Congress only worked for the benefit of one family and stalled development projects to make money through corrupt practices.  PM Narendra Modi counted on "4 things" against the Congress in Vijay Sankalp Sabha virtual rally.  

"They (Congress) know only 4 things, whatever they do will be for a family's benefit, will have corruption, will be politics of appeasement for votes, will have developmental projects postponed for years, so they can fill their own pockets. I've a report on all 4 today," PM Narendra Modi said.

PM Modi said that Congress never thought of developing Uttrakhand's tourism. "They were in power in Delhi and UP for years, used to travel to Uttarakhand for leisure, but never thought of its pilgrimage, tourism, or chardham. Villages got empty, people migrated," PM Modi said.

"Today, when double engine government has given Rs 12,000 crore and completed 90% work for Char Dham road project, they're remembering Char Dham's name for the 1st time," PM Modi said, adding that Congress never worked for people's development in the state.

"Had they understood Uttarakhand's people, they wouldn't have done what they did with Rishikesh–Karnaprayag railway line," the Prime Minister said.

"During voting, keep in mind that even though I reside in Delhi, Uttarakhand has a big place in my heart," PM Modi said. "We want to move forward and they want to pull us back... Congress has sown poison wherever they have talked about politics of appeasement. Look what they've done to Kashmir," the Prime Minister added.

"They were in power in Delhi and UP for years, used to travel to Uttarakhand for leisure, but never thought of its pilgrimage, tourism, or chardham. Villages got empty, people migrated," PM Modi said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PM Modi Virtual Rally In Uttrakhandpm modi virtual rallyPM Modi Uttrakhand Rally
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi slams Congress for 'injustice against Lata Mangeshkar's brother'

Must Watch

PT6M29S

Breaking News: Akshay Kumar-Kapil Sharma dispute resolved- Source